ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 69.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising though equity or equity linked securities issue
ICICI Home Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 31.53% in the March 2020 quarter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 23.80% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.27% to Rs 546.04 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities rose 69.71% to Rs 193.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.27% to Rs 546.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales546.04386.52 41 OPM %54.0950.16 -PBDT272.83191.63 42 PBT259.39176.00 47 NP193.08113.77 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU