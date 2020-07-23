ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 69.71% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 41.27% to Rs 546.04 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 69.71% to Rs 193.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.27% to Rs 546.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales546.04386.52 41 OPM %54.0950.16 -PBDT272.83191.63 42 PBT259.39176.00 47 NP193.08113.77 70

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:02 IST

