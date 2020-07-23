ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 69.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.27% to Rs 546.04 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 69.71% to Rs 193.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.27% to Rs 546.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 386.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.546.04386.5254.0950.16272.83191.63259.39176.00193.08113.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)