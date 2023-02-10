Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 177.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 82.62 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 177.43% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 82.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.6259.649.315.808.023.387.132.577.132.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)