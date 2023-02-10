Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 177.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 82.62 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 177.43% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 82.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.6259.64 39 OPM %9.315.80 -PBDT8.023.38 137 PBT7.132.57 177 NP7.132.57 177
