JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 177.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 82.62 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 177.43% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 82.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.6259.64 39 OPM %9.315.80 -PBDT8.023.38 137 PBT7.132.57 177 NP7.132.57 177

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU