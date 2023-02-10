JUST IN
Business Standard

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.67% to Rs 138.29 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 14600.00% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.67% to Rs 138.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 99.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.2999.01 40 OPM %16.589.36 -PBDT23.149.28 149 PBT14.721.33 1007 NP13.230.09 14600

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

