Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.67% to Rs 138.29 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 14600.00% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.67% to Rs 138.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 99.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.2999.0116.589.3623.149.2814.721.3313.230.09

