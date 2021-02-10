GAIL (India) acquires 5% equity stake in Indian Gas Exchange

GAIL (India) has signed a Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement (SPSHA) with IGX and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), the promoter and parent company of IGX for acquisition of 5% equity stake in Indian Gas Exchange.

In order to increase the share of natural gas in primary energy mix of the country, Government of India is promoting Gas Trading Exchanges where natural gas can be supplied / traded through an efficient market-based mechanism.

It is expected that this partnership will play a role in achieving the Government of India's vision for increasing the share of natural gas from 6 percent to 15 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)