Va Tech Wabag secures multiple orders worth Euro 100 mn

In Switzerland, Tunisia and LibyaVa Tech Wabag has secured multiple orders worth about 100 Million Euros in Switzerland, Tunisia and Libya.
WABAG Swiss received its biggest ever order towards design and build of Lake Water Treatment Plant from ENERGIE SERVICE BIEL/BIENNE, towards replacing the existing facility which is more than 50 years old, thereby ensuring water security to the city of Biel and Nidau.
The plant will be built with state-of-the-art technology that purifies water using a multibarrier treatment, including reverse osmosis. The plant will be executed over a period of 5 years and WABAG will deliver the electro-mechanical equipment for all treatment steps as well as the automation, starting with the raw water intake up to the distribution pumps to the network of the municipalities.
WABAG in consortium with local civil partner secured an order to design and build 30 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Kasseb Dam in Tunisia from Societe Nationale D'exploitation Et De Distribution Des Eaux ('SONEDE').
The project scope includes Design, Engineering, Construction, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of WTP using advanced Lamella clarifier technology. The project funded by KfW, will be executed over a period of 20 months. The project also includes Operation & Maintenance of the plant for a period of 6 months.
WABAG Austria has signed a repeat contract with General Desalination Company of Libya ('GDCOL') to design and build 3 Thermal seawater desalination Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) plants in Bomba, Libya.
The scope of the contract includes design, supply, construction, installation, commissioning, training of the Customer's operating personnel and spare parts for 24 months plant operation.
The project comprises three Thermal Desalination lines and three steam boiler plants that will produce 30 MLD of drinking water from seawater and is an extension of the existing MED plant complex. This plant will provide drinking water capacity for more than 300,000 people in the region. The order is the largest thermal desalination plant order in the history of WABAG. This contract will be activated for execution upon receiving of L/C from the customer.
