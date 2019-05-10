GAIL (India) bags major contracts worth Rs 10500 crore for pipe supply and laying

On 10 May 2019GAIL (India) announced that the company completed awards for all major contracts worth Rs. 10,500 crore for pipe supply and laying for the integrated 3,400 km. long project. GAIL has placed an order worth Rs. 475 crore for steel line pipes of approx. 280 km. to provide pipeline connectivity from Durgapur to Haldia including spur line to Kolkata in West Bengal. Till date, the company has committed over Rs. 12,500 crore for the project. The pipeline has already reached Barauni and GAIL is ready for supplying gas to refinery and upcoming fertilizer plant. It also supplies natural gs for Patna City Gas Distribution network (CGD).
