Astral Poly Technik receipt order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation

Effective from 09 May 2019

Astral Poly Technik announced that the Company has received the certified copy of the NCLT order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation of Rex Polyextrusion Pvt. Ltd with Astral Poly Technik Ltd and the same has been filed with the Registrar of Companies on 09 May 2019. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from 09 May 2019.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:38 IST

