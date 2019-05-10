Astral Poly Technik receipt order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Astral Poly Technik allots 19,600 equity shares
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the September 2018 quarter
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2018 quarter
Volumes spurt at Star Cement Ltd counter
Poly Medicure acquires balance 18% stake in Plan1 Health s.r.l.
-
Effective from 09 May 2019Astral Poly Technik announced that the Company has received the certified copy of the NCLT order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation of Rex Polyextrusion Pvt. Ltd with Astral Poly Technik Ltd and the same has been filed with the Registrar of Companies on 09 May 2019. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from 09 May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU