Astral Poly Technik receipt order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation

Effective from 09 May 2019

Technik announced that the Company has received the certified copy of the NCLT order sanctioning Scheme of Amalgamation of with Technik Ltd and the same has been filed with the of Companies on 09 May 2019. Accordingly, the Scheme of Amalgamation has become effective from 09 May 2019.

