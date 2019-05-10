JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Datamatics Global Services change in directorate

Capital Market 

On 09 May 2019

Sameer I. Kanodia, Whole-Time Director of the Company has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-Time Director on the Board of Datamatics Global Services with effect from 09 May 2019. However, he will continue to act as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 09 May 2019, noted his resignation and decided that the designation of Sameer I. Kanodia be changed from whole-Time Director to Non-executive Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU