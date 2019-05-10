Datamatics Global Services change in directorate

-
On 09 May 2019Sameer I. Kanodia, Whole-Time Director of the Company has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-Time Director on the Board of Datamatics Global Services with effect from 09 May 2019. However, he will continue to act as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 09 May 2019, noted his resignation and decided that the designation of Sameer I. Kanodia be changed from whole-Time Director to Non-executive Director of the Company.
