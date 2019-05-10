JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Infosys' extinguishment subject to Buyback of equity shares
Business Standard

TCS in partnership with U.S. Chamber Foundation

Capital Market 

For immediate use

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation, is convening for the second annual Digital Empowers. This event brings together business leaders, technical experts, and government and community partners that are shaping the future of innovation and social impact. Digital innovations and emerging technologies, networks, and services are transforming society-from the way companies do business and engage their value chains to the way governments and nonprofits reach and empower communities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU