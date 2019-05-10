TCS in partnership with U.S. Chamber Foundation

For immediate useTata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber Foundation, is convening for the second annual Digital Empowers. This event brings together business leaders, technical experts, and government and community partners that are shaping the future of innovation and social impact. Digital innovations and emerging technologies, networks, and services are transforming society-from the way companies do business and engage their value chains to the way governments and nonprofits reach and empower communities.
