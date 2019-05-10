JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Infosys' extinguishment subject to Buyback of equity shares

Capital Market 

Of Rs 5/- each

In compliance with Regulation 21 of SEBI (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018, Infosys announced that it has extinguished 45,05,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (in dematerialized form) and NIL fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (in physical form), bought back from 22 April 2019 to 26 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU