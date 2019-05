Infosys' extinguishment subject to Buyback of equity shares

Of Rs 5/- each

In compliance with Regulation 21 of (Buyback of Securities) Regulations 2018, announced that it has extinguished 45,05,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (in dematerialized form) and NIL fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (in physical form), bought back from 22 April 2019 to 26 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)