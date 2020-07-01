TVS Motor Company sells 1.98 lakh units in June 2020

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 198,387 units in June 2020 as against 297,102 units registered in the month of June 2019. TVS Motor Company resumed its operations in India in a graded manner across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh. The market is opening up gradually post the lockdown, and we are witnessing a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports. The company faced supply chain constraints in June, however, the company has undertaken various countermeasures, some of which have started yielding results in June itself.

The company is expecting to overcome these in the month of July.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 191,076 units in June 2020 as against 283,461 units in June 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 144,817 units in June 2020 as against 226,279 units in June 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 84,401 units in June 2020 as against 131,331 units in June 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 65,666 units in June 2020 as against 99,007 units in June 2019.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 53,123 units in the month of June 2020 as against 69,900 units in June 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 46,259 units in June 2020 as against 57,182 units in June 2019.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 7,311 units in June 2020 as against 13,641 units in June 2019.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 2.55 lakh units as against sales of 8.84 lakh units in the first quarter FY 19-20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.11 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year as against 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 19-20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)