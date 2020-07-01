Vakrangee renews its tie up with Amazon India

Vakrangee announced the renewal of strategic tie up it has with Amazon Seller Services (Amazon India).

Pursuant to the agreement and the renewal thereof, Vakrangee has joined hands with Amazon India wherein it shall provide marketing and promotional services to Amazon through the Vakrangee Kendras.

As part of the agreement, Vakrangee through its various Vakrangee Kendras shall perform marketing and promotional activities for Amazon India which shall include, without limitation, introducing and informing customers entering Vakrangee Kendras of and about the Amazon India website, sharing information in relation to the availability of the products and services on Amazon India website, assisting customers in placing orders on the Amazon India website if the customer so desires, ensuring that the purchase and confirmation message is successfully received by the customer who has placed an order, following up on the order placed by the customer, if necessary, and other ancillary and related services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)