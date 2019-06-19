GAIL (India) fixes record date for bonus issue

JUST IN
Record date is 10 July 2019

GAIL (India) has fixed 10 July, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every one existing equity share of Rs.10/- each held subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through postal ballot process.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:05 IST

