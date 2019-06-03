JUST IN
Fairdeal Filaments fixes record date for scheme of merger

Record date is 14 June 2019

Fairdeal Filaments has fixed 14 June 2019 as Record Date for the purpose of Merger by Absorption of Fairdeal Filaments ('The Company'/ 'Transferor Company') by Shahlon Silk Industries ('Transferee Company'/ 'SSIL'/ 'Resulting Company') for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders of Fairdeal Filaments to receive, pursuant to the Scheme, fully paid up equity shares of Shahlon Silk Industries ('Resulting Company'/ 'SSIL') in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each credited as fully paid up in Shahlon Silk Industries for every 0.90 equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up held by equity Shareholders in Fairdeal Filaments . Further, please be informed that the total no. of new shares to be issued and allotted by SSIL to the Equity Shareholders of FFL may vary from the total number of shares on account of fractional entitlement as mentioned above and as per clause 8.8 and 8.9 of the Scheme of Merger.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 18:34 IST

