WABCO India fixes record date for dividend
Pennar Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 07 June 2019

Pennar Industries has fixed 07 June 2019 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled to receive the shares of the Transferee Company pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pennar Engineered Building Systems (First Transferor Company) and Pennar Enviro (Second Transfer-or Company) (hereinafter collectively referred to as Transferor Companies) with Permar Industries (Transferee Company).

