Tata Consultancy Services fixes record date for final dividend

Capital Market 

Record date is 06 June 2019

Tata Consultancy Services has fixed 06 June 2019 as record date for final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend will be made on Monday, 17 June 2019.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 12:28 IST

