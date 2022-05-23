GAIL (India) lays dedicated natural gas pipeline to HMEL's refinery at Bathinda

Taking a major step to ensure availability of natural gas for large customers, GAIL (India) has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply the fuel to HPCL Mittal Energy's (HMEL) refinery at Bathinda, Punjab.

The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 MMSCMD gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of Rs 142 crore. The 44.26 Km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 MMSCMD) is a spur line of the 500 Km Dadri - Bawana - Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL).

The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda.

The DBNPL is a part of the National Gas Grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states. The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments. It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks, i.e., IGL Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandigovindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda, CGS Ludhiana, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)