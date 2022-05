IRFC Board approves market borrowing of Rs 66,500 cr in FY23

At meeting held on 20 May 2022

The Board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at its meeting held on 20 May 2022 has approved the approved the authorisation of market borrowing by IRFC during the year 2022-23. Present mandated amount of funds of Rs. 66,500 crore or the revised mandated amount as intimated by MoR will be mobilized through both domestic and international market, through a prudent mix of Taxable Bonds on private placement basis, including Capital Gain Bonds u/s 54EC of Income Tax Act, Government Guaranteed Bonds, Government Serviced Bonds, Loans from Banks, Institutional Financing, Securitization of future lease receivables, ECBs etc,, at appropriate time during the financial year 2022-23. It is further informed that to meet the borrowing target mandated by MoR, Company raise the funds at regular intervals.

