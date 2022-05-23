Carborundum Universal allots 17,649 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Home First Finance Company India allots 26,792 equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India allots 16,917 equity shares under ESOP
Axis Bank allots 1.21 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Equitas Small Finance Bank allots 10.26 lakh equity shares under QIP
Birlasoft allots 5.28 lakh equity shares under BSIP
-
Carborundum Universal has allotted 17,649 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 21 May 2022.
Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,98,74,352 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,98,74,352/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU