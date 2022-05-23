Carborundum Universal allots 17,649 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 17,649 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 21 May 2022.

Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,98,74,352 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,98,74,352/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)