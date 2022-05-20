NTPC commissions 35 MW of Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 06:00 Hrs. of 19 May 2022.

The first part capacity of 22 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 13:00 Hrs. of 31 March 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54651.68 MW.

Further, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69016.68 and 68356.68 MW respectively.

