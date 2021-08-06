GAIL (India) Ltd Spikes 3.85%

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd rose 3.85% today to trade at Rs 148.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.72% to quote at 2475.66. The index is up 1.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 3.38% and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 1.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 65.72 % over last one year compared to the 43.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170 on 09 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 81.25 on 14 Oct 2020.

