GAIL (India) Q1 FY22 PAT jumps 235% to Rs 2,157 cr

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit soared 235.49% to Rs 2,157.15 crore on a 44.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 17,588.64 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax surged 248.58% to Rs 2,540.25 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 728.74 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings were announced during market hours today, 5 August 2021.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.45% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021.

Shares of GAIL (India) rose 0.42% Rs 143.05 on BSE. The stock has traded in the range of Rs 140.35 to Rs 145.50 so far.

