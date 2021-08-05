Adani Transmission Q1 PAT up nearly 22% YoY to Rs 433 crore

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission gains on acquiring Warora-Kurnool Transmission
Barometers come off day's low; Nifty holds 15,600 level
Barometers trade lower; Adani shares rally
Adani Ports successfully raises 20 years money from international markets
Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.06%
-
Adani Transmission reported 21.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 433 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 355 crore in Q1 FY21.
Consolidated operational revenue increased 18.1% YoY to Rs 2,499 during the quarter, due to double-digit growth in transmission revenue and supported by recovery in distribution business revenue led by rebound in power demand in Mumbai. In Q1 FY22, the transmission business revenue was at Rs 757 crore (up 11.4% YoY) while the distribution business revenue was at Rs 1,742 crore (up 21.2% YoY).
EBITDA remained flat at Rs 1,496 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared with Rs 1,491 crore in Q1 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 540 crore, up by 12.1% from Rs 482 crore in Q1 FY21.
In the transmission business, the company operationalised 207 circuit kilometer (ckt kms) in Obra line during the quarter with total network at 18,801 ckm. Transmission lines operated at greater than 99.85% (average) availability during Q1 FY22. The transmission system availability was at 99.85% in Q1 FY22 as against 99.87% in Q1 FY21.
In the transmission business, the company maintained supply reliability of 99.99%. Units sold in Q1 FY22 increased by 18% to 2,036 units, on account of rise in power demand. Distribution losses were at 6.88% in Q1 FY22 as against 13.47% in Q1 FY21, due to billing basis actual meter reading.
Collection efficiency at Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), the subsidiary of Adani Transmission (ATL), returned back to normal levels and stood at 100.58% in Q1 FY22.
Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission, said: ATL's recent acquisitions Alipurduar Transmission and Warora-Kurnool Transmission) and robust under construction pipeline will further bolster its pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.
Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.
The scrip rose 0.70% to end at Rs 938.55 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU