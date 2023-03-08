GAIL (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.05, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.05, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17666.15. The Sensex is at 60056.9, down 0.28%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 15.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22698.5, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.55, up 1.38% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 9.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)