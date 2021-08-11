GAIL (India) wins award for highest procurement among CPSEs through GeM portal

GAIL (India) was today awarded by Government eMarketplace (GeM) for making the highest procurement of Rs 1,033 crore among Central Public Sector Enterprises through the GeM portal in 2020-21.

Government e Marketplace facilitates online procurement of common use Goods & Services required by various Government Departments, organisations, PSUs.

In the current financial year, GAIL has made procurement of Rs 526 crore through the GeM portal till July 2021.

