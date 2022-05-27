GAIL Q4 PAT surges 39% YoY to Rs 3,454 cr

GAIL (India) reported 38.91% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,454.24 crore on a 73.44% surge in net sales to Rs 27295.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4375.44 crore in Q4 FY22, up by 35.93% from Rs 3218.85 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses spiked 76.13% to Rs 23,739.81 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Cost of material consumed soared 207.38% to Rs 3171.40 crore and employee benefits expenses surged 19.62% to Rs 443.81 crore.

On full year basis, the company recorded 99.73% jump in net profit to Rs 12,256.07 crore on a 61.7% surge in net sales to Rs 92769.83 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

The state-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company. The Government of India held 51.80% stake in Gail (India) as on 31 March 2022.

Shares of GAIL (India) lost 5.36% to Rs 142.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)