GAIL Q4 PAT surges 39% YoY to Rs 3,454 cr

GAIL (India) reported 38.91% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,454.24 crore on a 73.44% surge in net sales to Rs 27295.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Profit before tax stood at Rs 4375.44 crore in Q4 FY22, up by 35.93% from Rs 3218.85 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses spiked 76.13% to Rs 23,739.81 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Cost of material consumed soared 207.38% to Rs 3171.40 crore and employee benefits expenses surged 19.62% to Rs 443.81 crore.
On full year basis, the company recorded 99.73% jump in net profit to Rs 12,256.07 crore on a 61.7% surge in net sales to Rs 92769.83 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
The state-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company. The Government of India held 51.80% stake in Gail (India) as on 31 March 2022.
Shares of GAIL (India) lost 5.36% to Rs 142.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU