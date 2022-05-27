Delhivery gains on receiving US patent for proprietary technology product

Delhivery jumped 6.83% to Rs 539.80 after the company was granted US patent for its innovation in address verification and location mapping.

The patent provided is for system and method for validating geographic location accuracy for an address.

Addfix, Delhivery's proprietary address disambiguation system, takes unstructured and incomplete or error-ridden addresses provided by customers and breaks them down into different geographical elements like country, state, city/town, locality, street, landmark, building, postal code, etc. to give an accurate location for an address. Delhivery further added that the system has been built using intelligence collected from over a billion successful deliveries since inception and is designed to clock greater accuracy with every passing delivery.

Kapil Bharati, executive director & chief technology officer of Delhivery said, As a company, our proprietary technology is a core differentiator, and this patent reiterates our commitment to design tech solutions that increase the efficiency and reliability of our customer's supply chains. We have also externalized Addfix and other location intelligence services to customers across the e-commerce and (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector) BFSI sectors.

Rajiv Dinesh, head of data products at Delhivery added, Addfix is a core building block for automating and optimizing our dense mesh network of last mile facilities and drives our advanced facility placement (Netplan), service area optimization (Mapper) and automated parcel routing (Flare) capabilities. Together, they ensure faster, precise, more reliable deliveries, reduced order returns and higher customer delight for all our clients. The products ingest live data from our operations and allow us to continuously drive productivity and cost efficiencies across our last-mile operations. Our data products are proudly made in India for local as well as global use and are also active in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.'

Delhivery is a fully integrated logistics player in India providing a full range of logistics services, including express parcel and heavy goods delivery, part truckload freight, truckload freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross border express and freight services.

The company recorded a net loss of Rs 891.14 crore and sales of Rs 4810.53 crore in the nine months ended on 31 December 2021.

Shares of Delhivery were listed on bourses on 24 May 2022. The scrip was listed at Rs 493, representing a premium of 1.23% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 487. The IPO of Delhivery was subscribed 1.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (11 May 2022) and it closed on Friday (13 May 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)