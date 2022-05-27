BEML Q4 PAT slips 15% YoY to Rs 133 cr

BEML reported a 15.46% fall in consolidated net profit (continuing operations) of Rs 133.42 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 157.81 crore posted in Q4 FY21.Net sales declined 6.77% to Rs 1,683.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 1,805.74 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Profit before tax jumped 16.35% to Rs 204.57 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 175.82 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses fell 9.2% to Rs 1,480.38 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Cost of material consumed rose 14.61% to Rs 866.15 crore and employee benefits expenses rose 1.76% to Rs 211.62 crore.
On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 12.68% in Q4 FY22 from 10.4% posted in Q4 FY21. Net profit margin stood at 7.92% in Q4 FY22 as against 8.74% recorded in Q4 FY21.
The PSU company's order book as of 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 9,192 crore. The defense company said it executed orders worth Rs 1,558 crore in quarter ended March 2022.
On full year basis, the company recorded 87.18% jump in net profit (continuing operations) to Rs 128.59 crore on a 20.59% rise in net sales to Rs 4,337.49 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It has its operation under three business verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.
Shares of BEML were trading 2.69 % higher at Rs 1292.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
