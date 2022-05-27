Piramal Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2022.

GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2022.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd tumbled 11.39% to Rs 1644.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29960 shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 142.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 144. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 280.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd corrected 4.97% to Rs 79.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)