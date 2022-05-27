Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 51.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47493 shares

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2022.

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 51.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47493 shares. The stock rose 8.86% to Rs.478.00. Volumes stood at 50810 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4795 shares. The stock increased 10.15% to Rs.2,907.00. Volumes stood at 5671 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53139 shares. The stock lost 0.32% to Rs.627.75. Volumes stood at 75252 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 35.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.66 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.65% to Rs.1,084.40. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 32.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.37% to Rs.1,649.75. Volumes stood at 5.38 lakh shares in the last session.

