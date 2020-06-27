Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.92% to Rs 10.09 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 27.42% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.92% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.02% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.15% to Rs 48.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.0922.89 -56 48.2074.33 -35 OPM %22.0013.41 -14.5913.82 - PBDT2.642.85 -7 7.9210.11 -22 PBT2.352.56 -8 6.939.14 -24 NP2.371.86 27 5.606.59 -15
