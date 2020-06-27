Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.92% to Rs 10.09 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 27.42% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.92% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.02% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.15% to Rs 48.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.0922.8948.2074.3322.0013.4114.5913.822.642.857.9210.112.352.566.939.142.371.865.606.59

