Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 89.78 croreNet loss of Shiva Texyarn reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 89.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.87% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 368.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 353.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales89.7895.04 -6 368.13353.53 4 OPM %5.629.91 -9.1411.85 - PBDT3.764.03 -7 15.9221.36 -25 PBT-0.311.07 PL 1.238.00 -85 NP-0.271.31 PL 1.556.70 -77
