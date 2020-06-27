Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Sebi exempts two family trusts from making open offer to Vadilal Industries' shareholders
Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vadilal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises to consider proposal for raising captial
-
Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 82.04 croreNet loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 591.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.04112.07 -27 591.51573.14 3 OPM %0.187.53 -2.352.26 - PBDT0.048.90 -100 13.3812.11 10 PBT-3.435.80 PL -0.480.16 PL NP-2.633.97 PL -0.830.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU