Galaxy Surfactants gains after restarting operations

Galaxy Surfactants rose 1.01% to Rs 1,578 after the company restarted operations at its units in Tarapur location in a phased manner after receiving necessary permissions from the statutory authorities.

The announcement was made on Saturday (11 July 2020).

In mid-April, there had been a small intermediate feed tank blast at the company's Tarapur plant. The firm on April 15 had announced the closure of the plant and had said that the operations at the same would be resumed post obtaining necessary permissions from the statutory authorities.

The company reported 9.98% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.80 crore on 4.2% fall in total income to Rs 656.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care products with over 200 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products, etc.

