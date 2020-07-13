Captain Polyplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, Poddar Housing & Development Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2020.

Captain Polyplast Ltd lost 12.42% to Rs 32.45 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38116 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4673 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 194 shares in the past one month.

PTL Enterprises Ltd pared 9.54% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12883 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd plummeted 7.44% to Rs 30.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 703 shares in the past one month.

