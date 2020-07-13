Volumes jump at Future Consumer Ltd counter

Future Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 879.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.67 lakh shares

KSB Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 July 2020.

Future Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 879.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.02% to Rs.11.65. Volumes stood at 24.92 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40949 shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.555.60. Volumes stood at 48135 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24094 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.345.00. Volumes stood at 10584 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 22.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.19% to Rs.158.45. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 10.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.64% to Rs.368.35. Volumes stood at 11.13 lakh shares in the last session.

