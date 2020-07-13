Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 84.11 points or 1.62% at 5112.14 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.79%), Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 4.96%),IDBI Bank Ltd (down 4.96%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.93%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 4.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 4.57%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 4.49%), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.01%), Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 3.77%), and IFCI Ltd (down 3.55%).

On the other hand, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 4.94%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (up 4.92%), and PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 4.88%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.85 or 0.03% at 36582.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.05 points or 0.07% at 10760.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.12 points or 0.37% at 12756.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.86 points or 0.36% at 4414.17.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

