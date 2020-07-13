Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 26.49 points or 1.64% at 1593.26 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 3.52%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.3%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.55%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.48%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.29%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.71%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.58%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.25%), moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.85 or 0.03% at 36582.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.05 points or 0.07% at 10760.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.12 points or 0.37% at 12756.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.86 points or 0.36% at 4414.17.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

