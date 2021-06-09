Galaxy Surfactants rises after Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY

Galaxy Surfactants gained 1.52% to Rs 3,106.3 after the company posted a 25.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.68 crore on 19.3% rise in net sales to Rs 783.52 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company said its total volume grew by 8.4% year on year to 63,007 MT in Q4 FY21 from 58,130 MT in Q4 FY20. Total revenue (including other income) stood at Rs 786.1 crore in Q4 FY21, 19.7% YoY growth on account of better sales volumes in both performance surfactants and specialty care business and better sales mix.

Profit before tax increased 14% to Rs 93.02 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBITDA stood at Rs 120 crore in Q4 FY21, registering a 16.9% YoY growth driven by increasing share of specialty, better product mix due to new products and higher capacity utilization. EBITDA margin fell to 15.3% in Q4 FY21 from 15.6% in Q4 FY20.

The company posted a 31.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 302.14 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 230.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales grew 7.2% to Rs 2,784 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Commenting on the performance, U. Shekhar, MD of Galaxy Surfactants said, "Our Performance Surfactants have registered a healthy 8.8% volume growth and despite the disruptions in H-1, Specialty Care Products have ended the year with a 1% decline in volumes. In H-2 while the demand for Performance Surfactants remained the same in absolute terms vis-vis H-1; implying the structural uptick in demand, Specialty Care products registered a 15.7% volumes growth in H2 over H1 FY 2020-21, thus arresting the decline seen in H-1. Despite the shutdown in Q-1, volumes in India have grown 11.2% vs Previous Year. AMET market which got its mojo back in Q-2 FY 20, has not only sustained it but also registered a healthy 8.2% volume growth for the year. Finally Rest of the World markets which primarily are driven by Specialty Care Products, while saw a major decline of 16% in H-1 vs previous year have made a strong comeback in H-2 registering a growth of 4%, overall ending the year with a 6.8% decline."

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2021.

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care products with over 205 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

