Volumes soar at Greaves Cotton Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 June 2021.

Greaves Cotton Ltd clocked volume of 73.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.18% to Rs.141.50. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 81.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.54% to Rs.472.90. Volumes stood at 59.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd registered volume of 71.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.92% to Rs.248.60. Volumes stood at 29.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 136.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.80% to Rs.622.50. Volumes stood at 44.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.93% to Rs.495.55. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.

