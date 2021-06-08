Asian Hotels (West) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

HLV Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2021.

HLV Ltd, G M Breweries Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2021.

Asian Hotels (West) Ltd lost 13.23% to Rs 209.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2495 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 11.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd crashed 6.95% to Rs 585.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14074 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd pared 6.92% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd fell 5.81% to Rs 44.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)