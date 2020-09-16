JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Exports Shrink 12.6% In August

Praveg Communications (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.88% to Rs 7.00 crore

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 151.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 160.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.88% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.0029.02 -76 OPM %-125.71-44.35 -PBDT-149.06-157.65 5 PBT-151.37-160.46 6 NP-151.24-160.09 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 10:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU