Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 151.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 160.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.88% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.0029.02-125.71-44.35-149.06-157.65-151.37-160.46-151.24-160.09

