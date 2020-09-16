Kesar Petroproducts reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 31.72 croreNet Loss of Kesar Petroproducts reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 129.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.7235.00 -9 129.79154.74 -16 OPM %-12.42-11.11 --0.561.29 - PBDT-4.37-5.27 17 -0.672.31 PL PBT-2.58-5.76 55 -2.700.33 PL NP-2.47-4.21 41 -2.61-0.32 -716
