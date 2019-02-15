Gammon Infrastructure Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.18% to Rs 4.15 croreNet loss of Gammon Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.18% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.1560.88 -93 OPM %-58.0716.43 -PBDT-3.9311.41 PL PBT-4.1011.22 PL NP-80.357.25 PL
