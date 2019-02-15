Alankit standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 31.94 croreNet profit of Alankit rose 4.55% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 31.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.9427.65 16 OPM %18.5729.08 -PBDT7.268.41 -14 PBT6.266.94 -10 NP3.683.52 5
