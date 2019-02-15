Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gokul Agro Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 25.06 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.0623.09 9 OPM %2.51-6.71 -PBDT0.39-1.83 LP PBT0.14-2.06 LP NP0.14-2.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU