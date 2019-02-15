JUST IN
Hira Automobile standalone net profit rises 2.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 102.67 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile rose 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 102.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales102.6790.52 13 OPM %2.81-2.97 -PBDT0.950.98 -3 PBT0.500.56 -11 NP0.420.41 2

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

