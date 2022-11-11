Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 34.66% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2022 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Patel Engineering bags Rs 2461 cr contract for Kwar HE Project
L&T's construction arm bags 'significant' orders from Odisha Govt
Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 19.48 croreNet profit of Ganges Securities rose 34.66% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4815.73 24 OPM %71.3653.59 -PBDT13.848.34 66 PBT13.658.15 67 NP10.457.76 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU