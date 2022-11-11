Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 34.66% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 19.48 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities rose 34.66% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4815.73 24 OPM %71.3653.59 -PBDT13.848.34 66 PBT13.658.15 67 NP10.457.76 35

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

