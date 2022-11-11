JUST IN
Faze Three Autofab standalone net profit declines 71.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 39.34 crore

Net profit of Faze Three Autofab declined 71.35% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 39.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.3438.58 2 OPM %10.3517.68 -PBDT3.565.84 -39 PBT2.264.24 -47 NP1.043.63 -71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

