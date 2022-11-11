Faze Three Autofab standalone net profit declines 71.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 39.34 crore

Net profit of Faze Three Autofab declined 71.35% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 39.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.3438.5810.3517.683.565.842.264.241.043.63

