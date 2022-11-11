SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 86.11% to Rs 0.67 croreNet Loss of SAB Events & Governance Now Media reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 86.11% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.670.36 86 OPM %22.39-19.44 -PBDT0.05-0.13 LP PBT-0.15-0.34 56 NP-0.15-0.34 56
